DENVER (CBS4) – This Father’s Day started off with a gorgeous mountain wave cloud along the Front Range. It spanned from Summit County to east side of metro Denver at one point.

The cloud was created by strong winds aloft and some moisture traveling in from the northwest as a weak weather system moves into the region. It will set the stage for a few isolated showers or storms this afternoon. We’ll see a slightly better chance for storms tomorrow and Tuesday along with a bit of a cool down.

High temperatures today around Colorado will be at or even a little above normal for this time of year. Widespread 80s and 90s are expected on the eastern plains and western slope with upper 60s to mid 70s in the mountains. Denver should be somewhere around 86 degrees.

Looking ahead we will see a week with highs mostly in the 80s with a few different chances for showers and storms. By the upcoming weekend it looks like we could see another stretch of 90 degree days.