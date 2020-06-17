BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — More than 100 Boulder residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week — and more than 30 of those cases were just confirmed on Tuesday. The health department said the majority of new cases are among college-age people living in the University Hill neighborhood, west of CU Boulder.

“Some of the people newly infected report recent out-of-state travel as well as attending large gatherings in Boulder,” health officials stated.

Officials say it is still vital to stay at home as much as possible, wear masks when out, stay 6 feet apart, and wash your hands frequently.

Officials say these new cases represent a reversal in the trend of new cases in Boulder County. The county had the second-lowest rate of new cases in the metro area — now it has the third highest.

The vast majority of the Boulder residents who tested positive were 59 or younger and very few of them were hospitalized.

Boulder County Public Health shared the following information about COVID-19:

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and include fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

Current data suggest person-to-person transmission most commonly happens during close exposure (e.g. within six feet) to a person infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, primarily via respiratory droplets produced when the infected person speaks, coughs, or sneezes. Droplets can land in the mouth, nose, or eyes or possibly be inhaled into the lungs of those within close proximity. Transmission may also happen by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the eyes, nose, or mouth.