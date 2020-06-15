BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Health officials in Boulder County said on Monday that a participant at a Boulder Black Lives Matter protest earlier this month has tested positive for coronavirus. It’s the second such warning the county has put out since protests began over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The protester in this case attended an event which took place on June 4 on University Hill.

At the time of the protest the person apparently had some mild symptoms that come with coronavirus — their sense of smell and taste was lacking — but they apparently hadn’t yet taken a test. They were wearing a mask.

Officials with the Boulder County Health Department recommend that anyone who attended the protest take the following precautions:

– Monitor for symptoms. (Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and include fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.)

– Immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms.

– Get tested for coronavirus.

Carol Helwig, Boulder County Public Health Communicable Disease Control program manager, said in a statement that there is currently an increased level of transmission of COVID-19 in the county.

The department previously stated that at least one person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a march and protest on June 5 in Boulder, but they weren’t as specific about that person’s (or those people’s) symptoms and the location of the protest.