DENVER (CBS4) – International flights returned to Denver International Airport Tuesday for the first time since April 1. For the past 75 days, DIA has not been connected nonstop with another country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mexico-based Volaris is now operating service between Denver and Guadalajara. Officials at DIA say the flights are for passengers with essential or repatriation needs.
“We are excited to welcome back our first foreign-flag carrier, Volaris, as air travel begins to increase following impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said airport CEO Kim Day. “It is an important milestone in our recovery process. We have implemented a number of measures to keep passengers and employees safe and look forward to welcoming international passengers once again.”
To protect passengers during the pandemic, DIA recently set up vending machines that sell disposable and KN95 face masks and sanitizing wipes. Face masks are required for the majority of people at Denver International Airport in accordance with City of Denver guidelines.
Flights between Denver and Guadalajara will operate two days per week. Volaris expects to continue to operate service between the two cities through the rest of the year and anticipates resuming nonstop flights from Denver to Mexico City and Chihuahua as conditions improve.
Non-essential travel to Mexico is suspended through July 21, and most countries have travel restrictions in place. Officials at DIA anticipate more international flights as governments lift restrictions and demand for international travel returns.
RELATED: What It’s Like To Fly During A Coronavirus Pandemic