Comments
– Level 6’s north end near the restrooms on the west side
(CBS4) – If you forget your mask at home, Denver International Airport is selling them to travelers. DIA recently set up vending machines that sell masks and sanitizing wipes.
Both vending machines are in the main terminal and they only take credit cards. They are located at:
– Level 6’s north end near the restrooms on the west side
– Level 5’s south end on the west side (around the corner from Boulder Beer Tap House)
Several stores inside the airport are also selling masks.