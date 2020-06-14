DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Tourism Office has launched a campaign urging people to practice safety measures and follow health guidelines when visiting the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors are urged to keep their distance from each other and wear masks, in addition to normal guidelines asking people to stick to trails, respect wildlife and pick up after pets. The office is working with the state health department on protocols and guidelines as restrictions ease.
The state previously discouraged any travelers from visiting the mountains because of concerns that smaller communities would not be able to respond to any outbreaks.
