(CBS4) – As states like Utah, Texas and Arizona record surges in coronavirus numbers, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis hopes tourists will be responsible. He emphasized the importance of social distancing and masks to help slow the spread.
As Colorado remains a popular destination, Polis says he can’t prevent anyone from visiting.
“So we’re trying to do this in a sustainable way. I don’t think it does any good to do something that is so careless that it leads to a large spike, that it leads to enormous economic setbacks for your economy,” Polis said.
Colorado’s first diagnosed cases of COVID-19 were related to tourism. Current data shows Colorado’s numbers flattening or declining.