DOLORES COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in southwest Colorado responded to a wildfire in the Dolores Ranger District on Sunday. The Loading Pen fire is burning south of Stoner Mesa — about 60 miles southwest of Telluride.
Forest officials say the fire is between 10 and 20 acres, as of 1 p.m. Air tankers and helicopters were called in to help.
The Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch says firefighters responded to six lightning fires, six smoke reports and one abandoned campfire.
RELATED: Southwest Colorado Wildfire Conditions Similar To 2018 When 416 Fire Started
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.