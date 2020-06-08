



– Conditions in Southwest Colorado are hot and dry, perfect for wildfires. Fuel is readily available. And that’s not good.

“Below average snowpack, warmer than average temperatures… wind events,” said Tim Mathewson, Fire Meteorologist with the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.

The conditions for fire danger are similar to that of 2018, the same year the historic 416 Fire sparked outside Durango. The fire started on June 1, 2018, and burned actively for approximately 61 days. Approximately 54,000 acres were burned, mostly on lands in the San Juan National Forest.

“We’re forecasting for not only Colorado but Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas,” said Mathewson.

Right now, he’s keeping an eye on one area in particular, “Obviously the area that stands out is Southwest Colorado in terms of snow, water equivalency and snowpack.”

The Spring snowpack was low, which means it impacts Summer runoff.

“Ah, that did not happen and it’s very similar to what we saw in 2018, with conditions leading up to the 416 Fire,” said Mathewson.

He said other conditions line up with other significant fire years as well. While Central and Northern Colorado have a better snowpack, fuel like brush are plentiful and dry.

“Those are drying out earlier than average and those will be readily available to turn.

For the San Juan region, “We may have to wait for the southwest monsoon to develop to get more long-term relief and that won’t be until early July.

Fire officials want people to be aware of the high fire danger before heading to the Durango area.

