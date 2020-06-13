Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The family of Isabella Thallas tells CBS4 they plan to hold a public memorial for her on June 17. Friends and family will remember the 21-year-old woman at the Church in the City on Gaylord Street at 10 a.m.
Thallas was shot and killed on June 10. Her boyfriend, Darian Simon, was shot twice by a man with an AR-15. He remains hospitalized.
Thallas and Simon were walking their dog near 29th Avenue and Huron Street when they were confronted by 36-year-old Michael Close in a nearby apartment building. Police say Close shot them multiple times.
He faces a first-degree murder charge as well as an aggravated assault charge.
