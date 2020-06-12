DENVER (CBS4) — Isabella Thallas and her boyfriend were walking her dog in the Ballpark neighborhood when a man inside an apartment shot them both. Her boyfriend told police the man yelled at them about the dog before firing the shots that killed Isabella. Now, her family wants to build a dog park at the scene.
A family friend set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses, and her family told CBS4’s Karen Morfitt that any additional donations will go toward building a dog park. As of Friday afternoon, more than $55,000 had been donated.
RELATED: Shooting Victim Isabella Thallas Remembered At Candlelight Vigil
Isabella and her boyfriend, Darian Simon, were shot near 29th and Huron Street on Wednesday. Simon was shot twice but is recovering in the hospital.
According to the probable cause statement, the Simon told police “he was walking his dog with his girlfriend… and gave his dog a command to poop. A person yelled at him through a window from the ground floor apartment asking if the victim was going to train the dog or just yell at it. He tried to ignore the suspect. The victim then observed the suspect was pointing a gun at him.”
Simon said he thought it was a pellet gun.
“The victim then heard multiple gun shots and ran away until he could not run further due to the injury to his leg and buttocks.”
Thallas, who had just celebrated her 21st birthday earlier in the week, was killed.
The suspect, 36-year-old Michael Close, was quickly tracked down in the small town of Pine Junction. Denver police say Close faces a first-degree murder charge as well as an aggravated assault charge.