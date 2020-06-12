DENVER (CBS4) – In the middle of a heartbreaking memorial for 21-year-old Isabella Thallas you’ll find four small, but powerful words.

“Be a good person”

“It’s the most basic concept,” Drick Bernstein said.

He says it’s more than just a tag line for a company, co-founded by his step-brother Darian Simon. It is a way of life.

“That’s all he’s about I’ve heard him say multiple times that he just wants to leave the world a better place then he found it,” Bernstine said.

Simon and his girlfriend, Isabella Thallas, were walking their dog near the Ballpark neighborhood just before noon on Wednesday. According to arrest paperwork, Simon told police a man in a nearby apartment building confronted them about how they were training their dog.

That man now identified as 36-year-old Michael Close then opened fire using an AR-15. Thallas did not survive and Simon was badly injured in the shooting.

“He was shot twice. One of the bullets went through his leg and shattered his femur, which they were able to repair today,” Bernstine said.

He says the surgery is a first step toward recovery, physically. But healing, especially from a broken heart, will take time.

“When people rushed over to him he began point to, obviously, Bella, the love of his life, I think that says a lot about their relationship,” he said.

Bernstine’s hope through all of the tragedy, is that everyone will realize just how short life really is, and how simple living should be.

“It’s something we should be practicing every day, just loving people that’s what being a good person is about,” he said.

Bernstine says Simon will have a long road ahead and has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses if you’d like to donate you can visit the link here.