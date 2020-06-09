



Broncos linebacker Todd Davis joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Todd Davis and safety Kareem Jackson were the key organizers of the Broncos protest and march which took place on Saturday. A majority of the team showed up to support social justice and Black Lives Matter.

“This community supports us so much, it’s only right for us to show our support for our community,” said Davis. “We all felt very strongly about what was going on in our country, and we felt that as NFL athletes and as black men, we needed to speak out.”

While Davis was encouraged by the protests and march he was adamant about the need for continued action.

“I think the next step is maybe the most important step, and we’re doing a lot to ensure that we make the right step going forward,” said Davis. “Members of the team, some coaches, some players, we’ve had talks with different organizations such as the ACLU. I’ve been in talks with the mayor’s office and the governor’s office. We definitely have more things coming to help spark change in our community.”

As for football, Davis is coming off the best season of his career in which he recorded a career-high 134 tackles, which tied for 8th most in the NFL.

“I think it’s the defense,” Davis said of his career year. “I fit well in the defense. I’m able to make plays. I was able to find my niche.”

Davis also thinks that year two under head coach Vic Fangio could see even greater returns.

“There’s a lot that I have in store. I have not let the pandemic slow me down. I think I’ll be in the best shape I’ve ever been in and have my best season yet.”