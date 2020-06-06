



Denver Broncos players and staff came together Saturday to march for justice following the death of George Floyd. Drew Lock, Vic Fangio and Joe Ellis were among the team members who marched from the State Capitol building to the Greek Amphitheatre.

Kareem Jackson reportedly helped make shirts for the team to wear which read “If you ain’t with us, you against us.”

The team joined in chants of “black lives matter” and “peace.”

After a prayer from Jerry Attaochu, Justin Simmons shared a powerful message with the crowd.

“Your voice is heavy, and it matters. Why does it matter? For the same reasons you tell and ask each and every one of these athletes to your sons, to your daughters about what it takes to make it professionally, right? It’s that level of equal ground of ‘he’s an athlete, my son’s an athlete, my daughter’s an athlete. I need you to explain to them what it takes,'” he said.

“We as a black community need our white brothers and sisters to explain to the rest of the white brothers and sisters out there what it means for ‘black lives matter.'”

Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller followed and told the crowd to follow their moral compass.

“It’s always the right time to do what’s right,” he said.

The group then led protesters on a march through downtown Denver.