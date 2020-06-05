Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– When the Denver protests first began last week, police used tear gas and pepper spray balls to disperse crowds on the downtown streets. Many of the confrontations lasted hours.
There is a class action lawsuit that has been filed against the Denver Police Department. Many of the plaintiffs shared their stories about confrontations during protests.
“I’ve been gassed so bad that when it went down my throat, I genuinely thought I was dying for a second. I couldn’t breathe and some of the people behind me helped save me,” said Amy Schenider.
The lawsuit requests a temporary restraining order barring the City of Denver from using tear gas, foam bullets, pepper spray and flash bangs.
The plaintiffs are also asking for financial compensation.