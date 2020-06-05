CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– When the Denver protests first began last week, police used tear gas and pepper spray balls to disperse crowds on the downtown streets. Many of the confrontations lasted hours.

(credit: CBS)

There is a class action lawsuit that has been filed against the Denver Police Department. Many of the plaintiffs shared their stories about confrontations during protests.

DENVER, CO – MAY 30: Police officers walk through a cloud of tear gas as they try to disperse people protesting against the death of George Floyd in front of the Colorado State Capitol on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver enacted a curfew for Saturday and Sunday nights and Governor Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard in hopes of stopping protests that have wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

“I’ve been gassed so bad that when it went down my throat, I genuinely thought I was dying for a second. I couldn’t breathe and some of the people behind me helped save me,” said Amy Schenider.

The lawsuit requests a temporary restraining order barring the City of Denver from using tear gas, foam bullets, pepper spray and flash bangs.

The plaintiffs are also asking for financial compensation.

