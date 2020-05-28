



— Police in Denver rushed to the state Capitol on Thursday evening on reports of shots fired during a police accountability protest. Witnesses claim six or seven shots were fired at about 5:30 p.m., shortly after most of the demonstrators left the area.

Denver police confirmed the report and said there are no reports of any injuries.

Spencer Wilson with KKTV said police ordered people to get down on the ground, then “took off towards the west lawn.”

Bullets just wizzed by on the state capital, police yelled for us to get down, then took off towards the west lawn. This was maybe 15 minutes after the majority of protesters took off. Maybe 6-7 shots. People are pretty shaken up. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/Jyb5VVJmpk — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) May 28, 2020

Wilson shared video of people lying on the sidewalk and the grass.

Police said they were investigating in the area of West Colfax Avenue and West 15th Street.

#DPD Officers on scene at W Colfax Ave and W 15 st on shots fired in the area of the Capital. This is an ongoing investigation and the motive is unknown. No reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/J5qk1zmKml — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 29, 2020

The demonstrators were protesting the death of an unarmed black man in Minnesota.

George Floyd died while being arrested. He told an officer “I can’t breathe” while that officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Protesters are also calling attention to other black Americans who died at the hands of police, including Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her bed in Louisville, Kentucky, while police were executing a warrant.

After gathering at the Capitol, hundreds of protesters marched down Lincoln Street and then Broadway, blocking traffic.

Police officers helped control traffic in the area but did not stop the protesters.

They started to make their way to Interstate 25 at 20th where the group blocked traffic in both directions about 7 p.m.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted, “You can be angry. You can be outraged. I certainly am and I join you in those feelings and demands of #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. March for justice and to see it served, but please march in peace. Responding to violence with violence will only lead to more violence.”

Rep. Leslie Herod, a Democrat representing Denver, released the following statement after shots were fired into a protest at the Capitol in support of George Floyd:

“This evening, I joined protesters outside the Capitol in support of George Floyd who was murdered by the police in Minnesota. Shots were fired into the peaceful protest. We will continue to make our voices heard and demand justice for Black communities. We will not be deterred by this unspeakable act of violence.”

