GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) — A deadly crash involving seven vehicles shut down northbound Interstate 25 at Arapahoe Road just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Greenwood Village police say two of the seven vehicles involved were motorcycles. One rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The second rider was taken to the hospitals but we don’t have any information about their condition.
Police haven’t said what caused the crash.
The northbound side of the interstate was closed for a couple hours from Dry Creek to Orchard and caused long backups.
