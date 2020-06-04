GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) — A Denver police officer was arrested on charges of driving under the influence after “driving directly toward” a fatal multi-car crash on Interstate 25 on Wednesday night, the Greenwood Village Police Department reported. Investigators say the officer, identified as Sgt. Bryce Robert Jackson, had open containers of alcohol and a handgun in the unmarked Denver Police vehicle. It’s not clear whether he was on duty.
All lanes of northbound I-25 were completely shut down to traffic, and police don’t know how Jackson got onto the interstate. They stopped him just north of the Arapahoe Road exit at about 8:30 p.m.
“Officers saw a dark colored Chevy driving directly towards the fatal accident scene which involved seven vehicles in the accident and multiple police vehicles with red and blue lights activated,” Greenwood Village police stated. “Despite the full closure of NB I-25, the driver was able to access the interstate by an unknown means.”
Officers were able to stop Jackson and said they recognized signs of intoxication. They began a DUI investigation and found several prohibited items.
“The driver was in possession of a hand gun while intoxicated and open containers of alcohol were found inside the vehicle,” officials GVPD stated.
Jackson was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, prohibited use of weapons, careless driving and open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle. Jackson was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center on the charges listed above. The driver was identified as Bryce Robert Jackson. Jackson is a Sergeant with Denver Police Department. Jackson at the time of the incident.