GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — If you enjoyed meeting Isak Heartstone in Breckenridge, you might want to greet the “friendly 14-foot-tall troll” now residing in Glenwood Springs. “Halvor Flowstone” is now waiting to welcome visitors back to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.
“Halvor, or Hal, as I like to call him, is one of the bright spots of this difficult spring. We’ve done a lot of work up here on a variety of projects since the park closed in mid-March, and this one has brought the most smiles,” Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park general manager Nancy Heard said. “Given the genuine joy he brings to our employees, we know that he’s going to be a big hit with our guests when we reopen.”
Park representatives say Halvor means Defender of the Rock in Old Norse, and Flowstone is a cave formation that looks like melted cake icing or a frozen waterfall.
They released the following statement:
Legend has it that Halvor lived with his troll parents 150 feet underneath the ground inside Glenwood Caverns until he was old enough to guard the treasures of King’s Row by himself. King’s Row is the most-highly decorated cave room in Colorado. After living alone for thousands of years, Halvor heard the sounds of laughter once the cave was open to tours. Eventually, he followed those sounds and made his way outside for the first time where he fell in love with the sun and the moon and the bright blue skies.
Halvor now serves as honorary Protector of the Cave from his home on the Iron Mountain Trail where he eagerly awaits opening day to make new friends. He’s comfortable seated, ready for kids of all ages to climb onto his feet, legs and lap—or to tickle his chin—and is always smiling for the camera.
Brainchild Creative of Sevierville, Tennessee, created Halvor out of fiberglass.
