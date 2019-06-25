



— A giant wooden troll is ready to greet fans again after being moved and rebuilt in a Colorado ski town. The 15-foot troll, named Isak Heartstone , reopened in its new location Breckenridge on Tuesday.

“Welcome back, Isak! We are happy to announce that Isak Heartstone is ready for viewing in his new home. Isak welcomes all those who leave no trace and visit responsibly,” the Town of Breckenridge posted on Instagram.

He was reconstructed last month near an ice arena in the south end of Breckenridge. The new Trollstigen trail was created to access the site. The troll was originally assembled beside a trail last summer for a festival, but it was dismantled in November after nearby homeowners complained about the crowds.

Danish artist Thomas Dambo rebuilt Isak, keeping the original head, heart, hands and feet but giving him a new pose.

The troll is now seated on a slope on the newly constructed Trollstigen Trail on the south end of Breckenridge in Illinois Gulch off of Boreas Pass Road. There is no parking at the trailhead.

“It is an easy walk, bike, or free public transportation ride to visit him,” the town website states. “’No parking’ on nearby Town or County Roads is strictly enforced.”

“We recommend starting in the middle of historic downtown at the Breckenridge Welcome Center (203 S. Main St) and walking (15 min), biking (5 min), or riding the bus to Isak. The Breck Free Ride regularly leaves from Breckenridge Station (next to the base of the BreckConnect Gondola).”

For more information on visiting Isak, visit www.gobreck.com.

