MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4)– Candy company Russell Stover will close its facility in Montrose earlier than planned because of coronavirus. The facility will close at the end of August instead of next year.
More than 200 people will lose their jobs. At the beginning of the year, the company announced the company will be consolidating facilities.
The consolidation process began in 2018 and will continue with the closing of other facilities in Tennessee and Missouri. Those operations will be absorbed into the Russell Stover plant in Texas.
That process was moved up because of the coronavirus pandemic.