MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Russell Stover Chocolates factory in Montrose will be closing as the company plans to consolidate its facilities. The candy company also plans to close stores with low traffic over the next year.
The consolidation process began in 2018 and will continue with the closing of other facilities in Tennessee and Missouri. Those operations will be absorbed into the Russell Stover plant in Texas.
The closures in Colorado and across the country will result in about 400 positions being affected, according to Russell Stover.
“Having been in business since 1923, we know the importance of keeping pace with the changing tastes and preferences of the people who buy our chocolates,” said Andy Deister, Russell Stover CEO, in a statement. “Just as consumers change their preferred flavor or package, they’re changing the way they shop for our products, and we’re making sure we have the infrastructure to deliver on their expectations.”