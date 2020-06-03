Comments
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 60 vehicles lined up to drive Independence Pass for the first time this season. The pass had been closed longer due to the safer-at-home orders as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 60 vehicles lined up to drive Independence Pass for the first time this season. The pass had been closed longer due to the safer-at-home orders as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The gates for the pass between Aspen and Twin Lakes opened on Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation says drivers were met with a new, smooth driving surface. They say crews paved two sections where the pass narrows to a single lane.
Crews also cleared seasonal snow from the road.
Drivers and cyclists are reminded to check conditions before heading out.
RELATED: Reopening Colorado: Rocky Mountain National Park Says Trail Ridge Road Will Open Thursday