DENVER (CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park will open Trail Ridge Road for the season on Thursday, but warns visitors to be prepared for icy conditions in spots. Night closures are also possible over the next few weeks.
The Alpine Visitor Center won’t be opening until the end of June but the Trail Ridge Store in tentatively planning to open on June 15. Park staff encourages visitors to be extra prepared for the trip through the park since services are limited. Vault toilets are open.
The latest road conditions are always available by calling (970) 586-1222. Timed entry permits are required to enter the park and can be reserved in advance by clicking here.