DENVER (CBS4) – The number of patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Colorado continues to decline. As of Wednesday, 261 patients were hospitalized for the virus, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Epidemiologists are looking at hospitalization data as an indicator of how COVID-19 is spreading. The number of current hospitalizations has trended down since April 23, but modeling data indicates a second peak could come in mid-August when students return to school.
In most modeling scenarios, officials at CDPHE said they expect the next peak to be larger than the peak in April.
Across the state, 127 hospital patients are considered “patients under investigation,” meaning they have symptoms of COVID-19 but have not yet received a positive test result. Hospitals reported 29 patients were discharged or transferred within the past 24 hours.
Since the pandemic began, CDPHE reports 1,254 people have died due to COVID-19 in Colorado and 4,443 people have been hospitalized. The state has tested nearly 200,000 people with the goal of administering 10,000 tests per day. Recently, the state has tested between 4,000 and 8,000 people each day, with the percentage of positive tests steadily declining.
Colorado health officials said social distancing has dropped to 75% through May 14 as the state moved to Safer at Home. According to modeling data, social distancing lower than 45% is predicted to lead to a surge of patients in excess of hospital capacity by mid-summer.
CDPHE says increased mask-wearing will help control the COVID-19 pandemic. The department is expected to finalize guidance for houses of worship, outdoor recreation, and personal recreation on Thursday after requesting feedback from the public.
For the latest COVID-19 data, visit the CDPHE website.