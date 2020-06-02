Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Downtown Denver Partnership is asking for volunteers to help clean up the damage after days of protests. The group says it is also a way to spread a message of love and hope during these tough times.
Volunteers can donate their time on Wednesday and Friday to pick up debris, remove graffiti and pass out water to workers making repairs in the heat.
Those who want to help can meet in Skyline Park on Arapahoe Street between 16th and 17th beginning at 7 a.m. on June 3 and June 5 to get a volunteer assignment and pick up supplies.
The vandalism comes after several days and nights of protests in Denver in the wake of George Floyd’s death during a confrontation with Minneapolis police.
Additional Information from the Downtown Denver Partnership:
- How you’ll be helping: let’s come together to collect trash, remove graffiti, and support our downtown businesses. The Downtown Denver Business Improvement District (BID) team will assess the needs and direct you to places in need of some love.
- What you’ll need: be sure to wear your mask (and practice social distancing). If possible, please bring along gloves and/or trash bags.
- What else you should know: the BID team will have done a first sweep, which will include removing any potentially dangerous substances from surfaces. Above all, we’re committed to your health and safety, and that of our entire community.
Those business or propery owners can request help from the Downtown Denver Partnership.
