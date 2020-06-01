DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has extended the city’s curfew due to outbreaks of violence and vandalism during protests of the George Floyd death at the hands of police in Minnesota on recent nights. It will go into effect again on Monday night, but at 9 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The same curfew will also be in effect on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, the mayor said.
I am extending Denver's citywide curfew for the next four nights. The curfew will take effect at 9p (not 8p) tonight as well as Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. The curfew will run through 5a each morning.
— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 1, 2020
Over the weekend an emergency message about the curfew — which was in effect on Saturday and Sunday — was played over loudspeakers near the Colorado State Capitol. It was also displayed on road signs on highways leading in and out of the city.
Many protesters chose to ignore the curfew over the weekend and continued their aggressive protests late into the night.
The curfew applies to everyone with the following exceptions:
– law enforcement
– firefighters
– medical personnel
– news media
– people traveling to and from work or the airport
– people fleeing dangerous situations or seeking medical care
– people experiencing homelessness
The city attorney says there could be up to a $999 fine or 300 days in jail for violation of curfew.