DENVER (CBS4) — Protesters returned to the Colorado State Capitol in Denver Sunday, for a fourth day of demonstrations. At 5 p.m., CBS4 reporter Karen Morfitt said demonstrations had been peaceful.
Protesters marched on 16th Street and on Broadway and Lincoln Street.
Broadway and Lincoln were closed near the Capitol and RTD said it was extending the suspension of bus and rail service through Monday.
On Sunday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock urged people who participated in the George Floyd death protests to go get tested for COVID-19 next weekend, saying they may have been exposed to the virus.
“Next weekend — Friday Saturday Sunday — go down to the Pepsi center, and get tested for COVID-19 for free,” Mayor Hancock stated.
For more information testing in Denver, click here.
