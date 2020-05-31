BREAKING NEWS3 Denver police officers, 1 civilian hit by car during protest
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police arrested 83 people Saturday night — mostly for curfew violations, the department said Sunday. Some people had additional charges for throwing missiles, damaging property and having prohibited weapons.

Police seized a gun with ammunition and a baseball bat.

