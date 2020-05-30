



– Colorado protesters continued demonstrations against police brutality and the death of Minnesota black man George Floyd on Saturday, but the protests in Denver will only be able to take place until 8 p.m. due to a curfew. The city enacted a curfew that will be in effect on Saturday and Sunday nights.

One of the protests in Denver started at the capitol with hundreds of people. Protesters marched around the building and blocked streets at some points. The protests were peaceful, unlike Friday night’s in the city which turned destructive once it got dark Even as local activists urged people to remain peaceful, some people threw rocks and water bottles at police. Officers attempted to clear the crowds near Colfax Avenue using tear gas and pepper balls. Some protesters even threw Molotov cocktails. One was thrown at a dumpster and it started a fire. Another was thrown at the historic McNichols Building in Civic Center Park and caused minor damage.

Community leaders say other parties are hijacking the true meaning of the protesting, and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock echoed those statements on Saturday in a news conference.

“Whose life are you honoring when you loot businesses in our city? Businesses already struggling to survive through one of the toughest times imaginable. Something we’ve never seen in this nation and in our city. What change do you inspire by setting a car on fire, throwing rocks at police officers or vandalizing people’s property? When there are agitators with selfish motives and reckless intentions hijacking demonstrations and inciting violence with homemade explosives, rocks, bottles … graffiti and vandalism, our officers will respond to maintain people’s safety, to protect themselves and to protect public and private property,” Hancock said.

-CALLING FOR PEACEFUL ACTION-#Colorado protestors, objecting to police brutality and the death of #GeorgeFloyd, are pleading with #Denver residents to stop the violence and riots taking place. Community leaders say other parties are hijacking the true meaning of protesting pic.twitter.com/DzwHxUmeMA — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) May 30, 2020

At least 33 people have been arrested over the last two days in the city, including 13 on the first night of rioting.

