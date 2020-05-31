DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police began firing tear gas and foam projectiles at protesters Sunday night, about 45 minutes after the curfew went into effect.
Protests during the day on Sunday remained peaceful but became disruptive after dark.
Protesters blocked streets and kneeled in front of a line of officers in riot gear on Colfax near Washington Street at 8:45 p.m. Some moved dumpsters into the streets as police tried to push people back.
CBS4’s Karen Morfitt found foam projectiles that had been fired by police.
CBS4 reporter @KarenMorfitt holding one of the foam projectiles being fired by police in the area of Colfax and Washington. Significant police presence now in this area. #CBSNDenver pic.twitter.com/83n7mp8b3m
— Tim Wieland (@CBS4Tim) June 1, 2020
CBS4 reporter Makenzie O’Keefe saw police putting one person in handcuffs at Colfax and Logan at about 9:45 p.m.
She said protesters were throwing water bottles and other items at police.
