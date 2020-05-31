BREAKING NEWSFBI Joint Terrorism Task Force investigating rioters in Denver
DENVER (CBS4) — Though tense and high-volume, Sunday afternoon’s protests in downtown Denver were mostly free of conflict. Still, the potential for trouble was extreme.

The Denver Police Department showed a sample of the weapons confiscated from protesters in a Twitter message.

(credit: Denver Police Department/Twitter)

Six people, the department said, were arrested on weapons violations.

(credit: Denver Police Department/Twitter)

Hundreds of marchers gathered at Civic Center Park and the State Capitol for the fourth consecutive day, some of them breaking away at times for a stroll along Market Street or the 16th Street Mall.

(credit: CBS)

Denver PD reported no major issues, but Copter4 spotted police in riot gear gathered in side streets for potential problems. A few standoffs were witnessed between officers and protesters, but they transpired without notable consequences.

 

(credit: Denver Police Department/Twitter)

An curfew goes into effect Sunday night, as it did Saturday night, and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

