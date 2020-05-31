DENVER (CBS4) — Though tense and high-volume, Sunday afternoon’s protests in downtown Denver were mostly free of conflict. Still, the potential for trouble was extreme.
The Denver Police Department showed a sample of the weapons confiscated from protesters in a Twitter message.
Six people, the department said, were arrested on weapons violations.
Hundreds of marchers gathered at Civic Center Park and the State Capitol for the fourth consecutive day, some of them breaking away at times for a stroll along Market Street or the 16th Street Mall.
Denver PD reported no major issues, but Copter4 spotted police in riot gear gathered in side streets for potential problems. A few standoffs were witnessed between officers and protesters, but they transpired without notable consequences.
An curfew goes into effect Sunday night, as it did Saturday night, and last until 5 a.m. Monday.