WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A former inmate who was released early due to COVID-19 concerns and then went on to allegedly strangle a woman is once again out of jail. Christopher Vecchiarelli, 36 of Windsor, is accused of attacking and strangling a woman just days after using concerns with COVID-19 to get out of jail and the work release program early.
He was arrested on Memorial Day Weekend in Colorado Springs where he was hiding from police.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms he was transferred to the custody of Weld County Friday morning.
Weld County logs show Vecchiarelli posted a $47,500 bond with the assistance of a bail bondsman. $40,000 was for the charges he faces with the alleged strangulation, while the other $7,500 was part of the charges he previously faced related to his DUI and child abuse case he was originally serving time for.
In documents first obtained by CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, and unveiled on CBSDenver.com, Vehcchiarelli’s public defender argued that keeping Vecchiarelli incarcerated amid COVID-19 was inhumane and severe and unusual punishment. The lawyer also noted that Governor Jared Polis had called on the Colorado Department of Corrections to release inmates early to alleviate COVID concerns.
Vecchiarelli also participated in a lawsuit against Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams filed by the ACLU. In the sworn statement he issued, Vecchiarelli accused the sheriff of doing “absolutely nothing” to protect inmates from COVID-19.
No upcoming hearing for Vecchiarelli is scheduled in this current case, according online public records.