(CBS4) – Weeks after being released early due to COVID-19 concerns in Weld County, Christopher Vecchiarelli has been arrested and re-booked into jail. Vecchiarelli, 36, is accused of strangling and attacking a woman in Windsor — shortly after he was released by a judge who cited concerns with coronavirus in the work release program.
CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was told Vecchiarelli was arrested at 10:25 p.m. on Monday in Colorado Springs — after the victim in the alleged strangulation called investigators and told them where he was hiding.
Vecchiarelli had an active warrant for DUI and child abuse when police took him into custody.
Vecchiarelli faces charges of violating his parole and also for the attack on the woman in Windsor.