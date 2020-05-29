DENVER (CBS4) – Shots were fired at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Thursday night during a protest which got violent and led to some arrests. No one was seriously hurt, but there was plenty of chaos and damage, and more protests are planned for Friday and Saturday.
The protests were over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.(For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.) Cars were damaged and graffiti was sprayed on the capitol steps and on the walls.
A protester was doing a TV interview at the capitol steps holding a sign saying “Justice for George Floyd” and “Black Lives Matter” and wearing a face mask when the sound of gunshots could be heard.
“I hope those are fireworks,” the man said as he looked toward the sound.
They weren’t, they were apparently several shots fired by a gun. And in the next seconds some people got on the ground and others ran away quickly trying to find a safe place to take cover.
So far police haven’t found the person or people who fired the shots, and it appears no one was injured in the shooting.