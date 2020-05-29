'Where We All Start, Right In Our Backyard': 6th Grader's Commercial About Baseball Draws On MemoriesMatt Hegerle’s biggest passion in life is playing baseball. So it’s no surprise that when the 6th grader at Carmody Middle School was tasked with making a commercial for his A/V Production Class, he chose to make one about the game he loves.

4-Star Football Recruit Aidan Keanaaina Celebrates Graduation With Impressive Wakeboarding DisplayThe video has caught the attention of the Mullen High School grad's future coaches at Notre Dame.

'More Optimistic Today': CU Athletic Director Rick George Encouraged About Fall Sports OutlookAs the University of Colorado gets ready to welcome student/athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts, Athletic Director Rick George sounds encouraged that the Buffs will be playing college athletics this fall.

CU Boulder Engineering Students Transform NBA Players Warm Up While On The BenchWhen the Milwaukee Bucks take the court, they can thank several students from the University of Colorado for the best home court advantage in the NBA.

Years After Coma, Lifelong Broncos Fan Finally Sees His Team Win Super Bowl 50Super Bowl 50 is a bright spot that Broncos fans have held on to in order to get them through tough times. There's one fan who didn't remember the game at all ... until recently.

Stats Show Phillip Lindsay, Christian McCaffrey Among The NFL's Most Explosive RunnersWhen you think of the most explosive runners in the NFL, it should come as no surprise that Phillip Lindsay is near the top of the list.