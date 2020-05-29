DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police used pepper spray Friday night to try and disperse protesters outside the department’s headquarters. Earlier in the day, officers erected barricades outside the Denver Police Administration Building.
Crews ringing @DenverPolice HQ with fences- they clearly don’t want a repeat of what happened to a police building in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/kvoiq1uJMf
— Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) May 29, 2020
Protesters arrived at the building around 6:30 p.m. and began throwing water bottles and other items at police. Officers used pepper spray on protesters who came too close to the barricade.
Some officers suited up in riot gear for a second evening of demonstrations that turned violent. The protests are in response to the killing of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after a police officer kept his knee on his neck.
On Thursday night, protesters left bullet holes in the state Capitol along with other damage along the protest route.
Hundreds of protesters walked from the police headquarters to the City and County Building. The protests appeared to be controlled until about 8 p.m. when officers started using flash bangs and tear gas to disperse the crowd after some had reportedly started throwing rocks and water bottles at officers.