DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver suited up in riot gear and used tear gas on crowds during protests at the City and County Building on Friday night in a second night of demonstrations that turned violent. The protests on Thursday night left bullet holes in the state Capitol along with other damage along the protest route.
Hundreds of people gathered at the City and County Building on Friday night after a day of protests throughout the streets of downtown Denver.
The second day of protests was more organized and had more participants.
Police tweeted out a thank you to the demonstrators for their peaceful protest on Friday afternoon. That all changed a few hours later.
Thank You #Denver for voicing your opinion in a safe and peaceful way today. We are grateful to have amazing residents. pic.twitter.com/oQscL7GcCN
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 29, 2020
The protests appeared to be controlled until about 8 p.m. when officers started using flash bangs and tear gas to disperse the crowd after some had reportedly started throwing rocks and water bottles at officers.
A haze of smoke hung over the Civic Center Station and City and County Building several minutes after the tear gas had been deployed.
Thirteen people were arrested in downtown Denver during Thursday night’s protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said the charges of those arrested range from burglary to criminal mischief to assault.
Three officers were also injured on Thursday night, and one had to go to the hospital. That officer’s injuries are not life threatening.
For complete coverage of the protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of George Floyd visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.