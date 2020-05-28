Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Bear Creek Lake Park’s Big Soda Lake will reopen to approved paddle craft, including paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, windsurfing, belly boats and rafts beginning Saturday. Paddle craft users will be allowed to launch and load only, without gathering on the shoreline.
The swim beach, marina and other shore areas will remain closed until further notice. Swimming, picnicking, sunbathing, wading and similar shore activities are still not allowed. Park picnic shelters and playgrounds also remain closed. The closure of the swim beach will be reevaluated on June 30.
The lake’s swim beach and marina were closed to visitors on May 9 in response to overcrowding and mandates from Colorado and Jefferson County Public Health.
The campground reopened to reservations on Tuesday, with camp sites available beginning June 1. To make a reservation, visit Lakewood.org/Camping. For more details on park activities and restrictions, visit Lakewood.org/BCLP or call 303-697-6159.