LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The sandy swim beach and marina at Big Soda Lake in Lakewood’s Bear Creek Lake Park is being closed indefinitely. It’s a popular spot for residents and visitors from throughout metro Denver — and officials say overcrowding is a problem.
“We are experiencing mid-summer crowds in early May, causing public safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Regional Park Supervisor Drew Sprafke.
In response Bear Creek Lake Park’s Big Soda Lake will close on Saturday, May 9, officials stated. The closure will be reassessed after Memorial Day.
The park and trails remain open, but the visitor center, park shelters and campground are closed until further notice. Boat ramps are closed to any boat requiring an ANS inspection.
For more details on park activities and restrictions, visit Lakewood.org/BCLP or call 303-697-6159.