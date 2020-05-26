CBSN DenverWatch Now
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A day after Arapahoe Basin opened a website to allow reservations for their reopening on Wednesday, resort officials say visitors can now enter a drawing to get on the mountain.

(credit: Arapahoe Basin/Ian Zinner)

The website crashed after less than a day of operation. The drawing will allow snowboarders and skiers access to the next possible day.

The resort is only holding drawings one day at a time.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Tailgating is not allowed. Lift hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

