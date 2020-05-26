Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A day after Arapahoe Basin opened a website to allow reservations for their reopening on Wednesday, resort officials say visitors can now enter a drawing to get on the mountain.
The website crashed after less than a day of operation. The drawing will allow snowboarders and skiers access to the next possible day.
The resort is only holding drawings one day at a time.
“I’m just going to give it a shot. I’m retired. I can stay on hold a long time, so that’s not usually an issue,” said
Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Tailgating is not allowed. Lift hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
LINK: Arapahoe Basin Drawing
https://twitter.com/Arapahoe_Basin/status/1265393523760615424