



– Less than an hour after it launched, Arapahoe Basin’s online reservation system crashed due to high traffic on the site. On Sunday, the resort announced it will reopen for the 2019-2020 season on Wednesday.

A-Basin apologized for the delay in reservations on Monday night, stating, “There is extremely high demand and we are not sure when the reservation system will be back up and running. Please remember you can only reserve one day at a time. Tonight is only for Wednesday, May 27.”

We are very sorry for the delay in reservations. We ask for patience, there is extremely high demand and we are not sure when the reservation system will be back up and running. Please remember you can only reserve one day at a time. Tonight is only for Wednesday, May 27. — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) May 26, 2020

The resort has been closed for nearly three months following the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The reservations opened at 7 p.m. Monday for a small number of lift tickets.

Resort hours will be seven days a week, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pass holders, including Any Day passes, Ikon and Mountain Collective passes are allowed. Other rules the resort is implementing: Physical distancing will be enforced and guests must wear face coverings in designated areas.

Tailgating and other gatherings will not be allowed. “We have been given an extraordinary opportunity. We need to take this very seriously and we need to respect the guidance given by our Summit County and State of Colorado health officials. We have to open in a responsible way. We need everyone to help,” resort officials stated on line. Uphill Pass holders will also have Uphill Access from 4 p.m. until 8 a.m.

For more information about A-Basin reopening, and to make a reservation, visit the resort’s website.