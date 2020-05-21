



– Colorado’s national parks, monuments and historic sites are starting to reopen, often in phases. Here’s the latest information about dates and what’s open and what’s not.

(If you do visit a park, the National Park Service is asking everyone to practice social distancing as well as practicing Leave No Trace Principles by taking out everything you take in.)

Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site

A phased reopening begins May 22 with self-guided tours.

Black Canyon Of The Gunnison National Park

The park reopened the South Rim Driver, North Rim, Inner Canyon Routes and Red Rock Canyon on May 15. Facilities are still closed the South Rim and North Rim campgrounds as well as the South Rim Visitor Center. Learn more at nps.gov/blca/.

Colorado National Monument

Reopening started on May 21 with the Saddlehorn Visitor Center partially opening. The exhibit area and theater are closed. The Devil’s Kitchen Trailhead Parking also reopened although the picnic area is still closed as are a number of other picnic areas and the Saddlehorn Campground. All hiking trails are open as is the Rim Rock Drive. Learn more at nps.gov/colm/.

Curecanti National Recreation Area

The area reopened Blue Mesa Reservoir on May 15. It also opened a number boat ramps and inspection stations at the same time. All campgrounds, showers and the Elk Creek Visitor Center are closed.

Dinosaur National Monument

As of May 19, all the monument roads and trails are open. The visitor centers, the Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall, campgrounds and river trips are closed. The campgrounds are expected to be closed at least through June 6.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument

Access to the trails is open through the Hornbek Homestead parking lot and the Barksdale picinic area. No restrooms are open. The visitor center and its parking lot are closed.

Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve

A phase reopening will begin on June 3. The first phase will include reopening the main park road, dunes parking area and dunefield, Medano Pass primitive road and its established camp sites as well as all picnic areas and trails. The plan is to reopen the Pinon Flats Campground and start issuing backcountry permits in mid-June. Learn more at nps.gov/grsa/.

Hovenweep National Monument

Roads, Trails and restrooms reopened May 14. The visitor center, bookstore and campground are closed.

Mesa Verde National Park

A phased reopening of the popular park in southwestern Colorado begins May 24 with access to the Mesa Top driving loops, Far View Sites, Cliff Palace driving loops as well as hiking trails, restrooms and the Chapin picnic area. The park’s concession facilities will also be open. However you should be aware there will be fire restrictions in place. That means no wood or charcoal fires anywhere in the park including the picnic area. Smoking and e-cigarettes are allowed only in vehicles, parking lots or developed areas cleared of vegetation. Visit nps.gov/meve/ for more information.

Rocky Mountain National Park

A phased reopening will begin on May 27 after the executive order discouraging travel more than 10 miles from home expires on May 26. The park will start issuing wilderness camping permits on May 27 and the shuttle bus will start operating the Bear Lake Road corridor. The shuttle will be limited to 15 passengers per trip. Portions of Moraine Park and Glacier Basin Campgrounds will open on June 4. No determination has been made on opening the visitor center and other services. Learn more at nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/.

Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site

Trails and Monument Hill are open. The visitor centers and park stores are closed.

Yucca House National Monument

Open, visitor guide available online