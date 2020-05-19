Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Officials with El Paso County Public Health are reporting three new outbreaks of COVID-19 — involving five workers and two residents in a long-term care facility. They also reported new cases at a Walmart and a Goodwill store.
El Paso County Public Health reported the three new outbreaks on Tuesday:
- Three employees of the McDonald’s at 535 Airport Creek Point have tested positive for COVID-19
- Two employees of Springs Fabrication, at 850 Aeroplaza Drive, have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Two residents of Cheyenne Mountain Care Center, at 835 Tenderfoot Hill Road, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials also updated the number of cases linked to outbreaks that have already been reported:
- One additional employee of Walmart on 1575 Space Center Drive has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four.
- One additional employee of Goodwill on 4158 Austin Bluffs Parkways has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four.
Public Health encourages people to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If you begin to experience symptoms, it’s important to seek testing. Community testing is available at the following locations:
- UCHealth Testing Tent: 175 S. Union Blvd in Colorado Springs
- Open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., this drive-through site will perform testing on individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have a physician’s order. Bring your ID and insurance card (if you have one)
- Peak Vista Testing Site: 3205 North Academy in Colorado Springs
- Open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this drive-through site will test those 12 years of age and older who have symptoms of COVID-19
- Visit Peak Vista’s COVID-19 testing page to learn more about what to bring and other requirements to get tested
- Pueblo County Testing Site: 1001 Beulah Ave. (enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue)
- For news and information about our neighboring community’s testing site, visit their website.
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Information regarding confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks are currently listed on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s outbreak data page. This information is currently updated on a weekly basis, each Wednesday.