COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Three employees at a Walmart in Colorado Springs tested positive for coronavirus, the El Paso County Public Health Department said. Officials say the employees work at the same location near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards.
The health department declared the situation an outbreak, and is now alerting anyone who was inside the Walmart between May 8 and May 13.
The store is said to be cleaned and disinfected Monday night. Store hours were adjusted to be from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Associates are required to wear masks or a face covering at work. Customers are encouraged to do the same.
Last month, a store in Aurora was forced to close and disinfect after three people died from COVID-19. The deaths of an employee, her husband and a security guard were linked to that location.
The health department has testing available at the following locations:
- UCHealth Testing Tent: 175 S. Union Blvd in Colorado Springs
- Open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., this drive-through site will perform testing on individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have a physician’s order
- Bring your ID and insurance card (if you have one)
- Peak Vista Testing Site: 3205 North Academy in Colorado Springs
- Open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this drive-through site will test those 12 years of age and older who have symptoms of COVID-19
- Visit Peak Vista’s COVID-19 testing page to learn more about what to bring and other requirements to get tested
- Pueblo County Testing Site: 1001 Beulah Ave. (enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue)
- For news and information about our neighboring community’s testing site, visit their website.
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
