



– Attorneys for Letecia Stauch have filed a motion asking the court to consider releasing her on bond. Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch.

According to the motion, Stauch has been restricted to video visits with her attorneys since March 11, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Then, the motion claims, the El Paso County jail stopped allowing video visitation for Stauch and other inmates with her security designation in early May.

The motion calls for an order granting attorneys video access to Stauch — or to otherwise grant Stauch a bond “so that she is able to have video and phone access with counsel from the safety of her home.”

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office could not speak about the case due to a gag order, but told KKTV all inmates had access to video visitation, just not all at the same time and only during certain hours. In-person visits were always permitted for inmates during the pandemic, the sheriff’s office said. The motion acknowledged the option for attorneys to visit Stauch in person, but claimed it is too dangerous — due to how contagious the coronavirus is.

Gannon was reported missing in late January from the Colorado Springs area. His body was found in Florida on March 18.

Letecia Stauch faces a charge of first-degree murder with intent and deliberation, plus eight other “crime of violence” sentencing enhancer charges.