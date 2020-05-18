Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver restaurants and bars are invited to submit their own reopening proposal under a newly-announced city program for outdoor seating. Mayor Michael Hancock says the new plan would allow the establishments to at least welcome customers to their patios.
“While final rules and regulations are still in development, proposals could include expansion into designated outdoor areas such as adjacent parking lots, streets and sidewalks,” the city stated on its new webpage.
Staff plan to review proposals immediately, and if an establishment is approved, it can keep patio areas open through Sept. 7.
Such patios must close by 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and by 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, according to the city’s conditions and restrictions.
Indoor use can only be allowed under public health orders.