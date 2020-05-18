DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis said Monday that the “only way” for restaurants to thrive in the upcoming months will involve serving customers outside. Polis mentioned patios, sidewalks, parking lots and even streets.
“Thankfully, Colorado has wonderful summer weather. Nine out of 10 days in summer are terrific for outdoor dining,” Polis stated.
“The key pathway for restaurants to be able to reach 100% or greater capacity involves the use of our beautiful outdoors in the evenings, and during lunchtime, and that includes already they have patios, but that includes sidewalks and parking lots. And then, when cities can cooperate with them, they might be able to use parking or city streets as well.”
“The state is going to waive every rule and regulation weekend, including you know like serving beer and wine on streets,” Polis added.
The new guidelines for reopening restaurants — including social distancing regulations — will be released on Tuesday. The date that restaurants are allowed to begin reopening will be announced on May 25.