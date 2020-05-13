CBSN DENVERGov. Polis to discuss meeting with President Trump at 4:30 p.m. (Watch Live)
(CBS4) — Colorado has received a shipment of 200,000 surgical masks and more than 2,000 thermometers from Taiwain. This is the second time Taiwan has sent us much-needed medical equipment.

(credit: Colorado Office of Emergency Management)

“Colorado is grateful for your donation and continuing friendship,” the Colorado Office of Emergency Management said in statement.

Sen. Cory Gardner has developed a relationship with the president of Taiwan during his time as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia. President Tsai Ing-Wen even visited Colorado last summer because of the junior Republican senator. It was the the first time a sitting president of Taiwan had come here.

 

President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-Wen, and Sen. Cory Gardner

President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-Wen, and Sen. Cory Gardner (credit: CBS)

Taiwan is sending a total of 2 million N95 face masks to the United States.

“When I found out that we had been able to secure, with the great generosity of Taiwan, two million masks — and we’d have a huge chunk of that coming to Colorado — I cried,”  Gardner told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd back in April. “I have’t been able to sleep at night knowing that so many people are facing the anxieties they face.”

RELATED: Sen. Cory Gardner Secures Millions Of N95 Masks From Taiwan

 

 

