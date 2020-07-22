Shaun Boyd is an award winning reporter with more than 25 years of experience.

As CBS4’s Political Specialist, she covers the state legislature, national political stories, and she leads our election coverage year after year.

In both 2012 and 2016, Shaun traveled to both the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention and provided instant analysis of keynote addresses in live reports. She also did one-on-one interviews with eventual presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama and presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Mitt Romney. She also hosted numerous debates between Colorado’s Congressional candidates.

Shaun has covered some of Colorado’s biggest political stories in recent years including legislation legalizing civil unions for gay couples, new gun control laws and a ballot measure legalizing marijuana.

In addition to covering day-to-day political stories, Shaun also fact-checks political ads in her “Reality Check” series.

LINK: See The Whole CBS4 News Team

She has received numerous Emmy nominations and regional awards from her peers in the industry and has also won the respect of those she works with in law enforcement and firefighting. The Emergency Services Public Information Officers organization named her its media person of the year in 2003.

Shaun is a native of Michigan and graduated cum laude from the University of Notre Dame. She worked as a reporter at KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and as an anchor/reporter at WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan before coming to CBS4 in 1998.

She is married to former CBS4 reporter turned prosecutor, Raj Chohan. They have twins and a dog. In her free time, Shaun enjoys watching her son play ice hockey and her daughter figure skate.

Send an email to Shaun Boyd.