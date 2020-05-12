Comments
(CBS4) — A potential treatment for COVID-19 involving human plasma has shown some promise. One of the first patients to receive convalescent plasma here in Colorado was discharged from the hospital over the weekend. Convalescent plasma comes from patients who’ve already recovered from the disease.
Dr. Michael Leonard, an anesthesiologist from Evergreen, was hospitalized for seven weeks — and spent 34 days on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. He left UCHealth on Sunday — with some help from a walker.
His family credits the plasma treatment for helping him turn the corner.
